Highlights of general fund spending, by department

General government: $16.9 million (up 10.1 percent from 2018)

Planning: $10 million (up 4.3 percent)

Police: $153.6 million (up 4.5 percent)

Fire: $107.3 million (up 3.4 percent)

Parks: $22.3 million (up 1.7 percent)

Convention and Visitors Bureau: $1.4 million (up 16.7 percent)

Public Works: $22.4 million (up 0.7 percent)

Library: $13.2 million (down 5.7 percent)

Notes:

*This year's budget puts each department's DOT.Comm technology needs into their individual operating budgets, based on usage. Stothert said had those technology costs been backed out of individual budget lines, several departments' increases wouldn't have been as large.

*The general fund pays for day-to-day operations. It does not include items such as debt payments and capital improvements. Some departments, such as the Omaha Public Library, receive funding from other governmental entities, which are not part of the general fund budget.

*Mayor Jean Stothert said the library's overall budget is going up in 2019 and includes a $105,000 increase over 2018 for materials. The library's general fund allocation goes down this year in part because last year's budget included a large, one-time capital expense.