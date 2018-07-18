Two people were injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in northwest Omaha.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at 102nd Street and West Maple Road.

Police said a 2016 Ford Focus was eastbound on West Maple approaching the 102nd Street intersection when a City of Omaha Public Works truck turned from westbound West Maple to southbound 102nd. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

Several witnesses told officers that the Focus had a solid green light.

The two occupants of the Focus, Lori Schuman, 48, and Joshua Schuman, 14, both of Omaha, were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The Public Works employee, Jonathan A. Fouraker, 36, of Omaha, was uninjured in the crash, police said.

Lori Schuman was partially pinned in the car when a door failed to open, Douglas County 911 dispatchers said.

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning. Phone: 402-444-1259.

