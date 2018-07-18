A player practicing on the football field at Millard South High School suffered a serious injury Wednesday morning.

The player sustained a neck or back injury, Douglas County 911 dispatchers said, and a rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

The player was taken in serious condition to Children's Hospital & Medical Center, according to rescue squad personnel at the scene.

Millard South is situated on the south side of Q Street just west of 144th Street.

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning.

