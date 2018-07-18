A player practicing on the football field at Millard South High School suffered a serious injury Wednesday morning.
The player sustained a neck or back injury, Douglas County 911 dispatchers said, and a rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.
The player was taken in serious condition to Children's Hospital & Medical Center, according to rescue squad personnel at the scene.
Millard South is situated on the south side of Q Street just west of 144th Street.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.