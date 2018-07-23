This week's weather looks to be pleasant in the Omaha area, but intermittent showers are in the forecast for a few days this week.
The Omaha-area forecast, according to the National Weather Service office in Valley:
Tuesday — Sunny with a high around 85.
Wednesday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon with a high around 85.
Wednesday night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 65.
Thursday — Partly sunny with a high around 80.
Friday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high around 80.
Friday night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 65.
Saturday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high around 80.
Saturday night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 65.
Sunday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high in the low 80s.
Rainfall totals in inches for the 24 hours ending at 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to the weather service:
Albion, .04; Blair, .15; Fremont, trace; Norfolk, .56; Offutt Force Base, .04; Eppley Airfield, trace; Florence, trace; Millard, .20; Tekamah, .09; Wayne, .01; Wahoo, trace; Valley, trace.
