A 26-year-old Ralston man who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old Springfield girl was sentenced Wednesday to five to 15 years in prison.
Codi J. Verratti had pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault in Sarpy County District Court.
Under state sentencing guidelines, Verratti must serve 2½ years before he is eligible for parole and must be released after serving 7½ years.
He was credited for 353 days he already has served in jail.
Officials said Verratti knew the girl because he was a family friend.
Verratti previously was convicted of misdemeanor sexual assault involving a minor in 2014 in New Hampshire and was required to register as a sex offender. In October, he was charged in Douglas County with violating the Nebraska Sex Offender Registration Act, a felony. He is awaiting trial on that charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.