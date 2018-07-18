Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening across parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service office in Valley said there is a marginal risk for severe weather in most of the region, including Omaha, Lincoln, Norfolk, Falls City, and Council Bluffs and Red Oak.

There is a slight risk of severe weather for some locations to the north, west and south, including Columbus, Albion and Fairbury.

Severe weather can include heavy rain, damaging winds and large hail, forecasters said.

The Omaha-area forecast, according to the weather service:

Wednesday — A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon, with a high temperature in the lower to mid-80s.

Wednesday night — Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before midnight, with a low temperature in the upper 60s.

Thursday — A slight chance of showers before noon with a high in the upper 80s.

Thursday night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low in the mid- to upper 60s.

Friday through Sunday — Sunny with highs around 85.

Rainfall totals in inches for the 24 hours ending at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service:

Albion, .21; Beatrice, .94; Blair, .87; Columbus, .02; Falls City, .25; Fremont, .19; Lincoln, .16; Nebraska City, 2.05; Norfolk, trace; Offutt Air Force Base, .88; Eppley Airfield, 1.06; 126th and Binney, .75; Millard, .28; Plattsmouth, .60; Tekamah, .08; Valley, .56; Wahoo, .70; Shenandoah, .28; Clarinda, .51.

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning. Phone: 402-444-1259.

