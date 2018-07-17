VA Medical Center (copy)
The Omaha VA Medical Center

The VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System will pay tribute to the veterans it serves with a free picnic Wednesday at the Omaha VA Medical Center.

The picnic, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VA hospital at 4101 Woolworth Ave., will feature “burgers and bonding,” according to a press release. Those attending should be enrolled with the health care system. — Steve Liewer

