The VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System will pay tribute to the veterans it serves with a free picnic Wednesday at the Omaha VA Medical Center.
The picnic, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VA hospital at 4101 Woolworth Ave., will feature “burgers and bonding,” according to a press release. Those attending should be enrolled with the health care system. — Steve Liewer
