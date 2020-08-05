Offutt commander warns of new restrictions after spike in COVID-19 cases

In mid-June, he allowed most recreational sites to reopen and loosened other limits, citing a leveling off of cases in Sarpy County and the metro area.

But those trends have recently shifted. The past three weeks have seen the highest new case numbers in Sarpy County since the pandemic began, with a peak of 273 new cases the week of July 25. That week also saw a positive test rate of 11%, the county’s highest rate since April. (Both figures dropped slightly last week, to 236 and 9.6%.)

It’s not clear how many of those cases involve Offutt personnel or their families. For what Pentagon officials described as security reasons, the military doesn’t release COVID-19 numbers for individual bases.

But data from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department shows 22 current COVID-19 cases reported in Offutt’s 68113 postal ZIP code, which serves nearly 1,000 residents on the base.

It also shows 88 current cases in the 68123 ZIP code immediately west of Offutt, where many military families live in the Rising View military housing area or off-base neighborhoods. That is the highest number of cases among the 23 ZIP codes in Sarpy and Cass Counties.