Offutt recon planes are 'safe and effective,' Air Force Secretary tells Sen. Deb Fischer

The 55th Wing's aging C-135 reconnaissance fleet remains a "safe and effective weapon system," Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson said in a letter Wednesday to Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Nebraska.
Wilson also wrote that the fleet is well-maintained and that its condition is closely monitored.
The letter addressed concerns raised in a World-Herald investigation published last month. Titled "In-Flight Emergency," the stories documented numerous issues with the Wing's fleet. The 29 aircraft have experienced more than 500 in-flight mechanical breakdowns since 2012, including at least 216 declared in-flight emergencies. All of the planes were built between 1961 and 1964.
Following the series, Fischer and the other four members of Nebraska's congressional delegation wrote to Wilson asking questions about the health and maintenance of the fleet. Their letter asked Wilson to assess the health, readiness and safety of the fleet and sought information about maintenance trends and risks to 55th Wing air crews. The delegation asked about the Air Force's plans to keep up the C-135s, and eventually to replace them.
Wilson offered reassurance that the Air Force pays close attention to maintenance and safety of the C-135s. She said the fleet's "Mission Capable rate" — percentage of aircraft able to fly on a given day — has been 75.5 percent over the past three years, close to the Air Force's standard of 76 percent. She acknowledged that one in four of the 55th Wing's planes returned from missions too broken to fly again without repairs, but said that's "expected for the age of this fleet," according to the letter.
"The overall safety record for the fleet is quite remarkable," Wilson said.
The Air Force secretary also met personally with Fischer Wednesday to discuss the fleet's health. Fischer described the meeting as "productive."
"Our conversations covered the systems the Air Force has in place to maintain the C-135 airframes at Offutt Air Force Base and the processes used to monitor the health of the fleet," Fischer said in a statement. "We also discussed what’s coming next for these planes and how we can continue working together to keep the airmen of the 55th Wing safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.