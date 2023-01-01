 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday's World-Herald only available as e-edition, not in print

Happy New Year!

Please note that the Omaha World-Herald will publish only our e-edition on Monday, Jan. 2. There will be no print edition.

Because of our holiday publication schedule, some of our daily features for Monday can be found in print in today’s Sunday Living section. Monday’s comics and puzzles can be found on Page E6. Monday’s advice columns, including Ask Amy, and other entertainment news can be found on Page E3.

However, Monday’s “Daily Commuter Crossword” will be in Tuesday’s paper.

In addition to Monday’s e-edition, we’ll continue to provide breaking news during the holiday weekend on Omaha.com.

The World-Herald’s print edition resumes Tuesday, Jan. 3.

