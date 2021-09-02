Former Tahoe resident reflects on fire that forced evacuations, threatens area's beauty

Firefighters don HAZMAT suits over their fire gear. They’re searching for teeth, bone fragments, any sign of the people who called the smoldering rubble home.
A husband and wife, having driven down a highway engulfed by flames on both sides, head to bed in a stranger’s house. They lost their own home hours ago.
Those words, published in the Tahoe Daily Tribune where I worked as the editor at the time, form the opening lines of a story detailing the Lake Tahoe region’s connections to Paradise, California. But less than three years after a deadly blaze turned Paradise to tragedy, those words seem unnecessarily distant — fire is on Tahoe’s doorstep.
Since it started in mid-August, the Caldor Fire has torn through the Sierra Nevada foothills where it originated and sprinted toward the famous lake roughly 50 miles to the northeast. As of Thursday morning, 811 structures were destroyed and more than 210,200 acres have burned, according to CAL Fire, the state’s forestry and fire protection department. Thousands of structures, including homes and businesses, remain threatened. Miraculously, firefighters have prevented any structures in the Tahoe Basin from burning, the Tribune reported Thursday morning.
The looming threat has catapulted Lake Tahoe into the national news cycle at a time when the parade of newsworthy tragedies — war, hurricanes, a pandemic — seems endless. Tahoe’s presence in that mix speaks to the severity of the situation on the ground.
But this is not the first time flames have fueled fear for Tahoe’s 50,000-ish year-round residents and the tens of thousands of visitors who populate the region at any given time.
In 2007, the Angora Fire forced mass evacuations and ultimately destroyed more than 200 structures just outside of the city of South Lake Tahoe.
(Geography lesson: Lake Tahoe, which is split down the middle by the California-Nevada state line, has unofficial, directionally named communities — South Shore, North Shore and West Shore. The largest community at the lake, with roughly 21,000 residents, is South Lake Tahoe, which is located on the California side of South Shore. It is being threatened by the Caldor Fire. From north to south, the lake is about 22 miles long, which means South Shore and North Shore can feel like different worlds — one end could be threatened by fire and the other could have blue skies.)
I was living in Tahoe and working at the Tahoe Daily Tribune when the community recognized the 10th anniversary of Angora. For the longtime locals who were there in 2007, the memories were still vivid, the threat was still real.
However, the Caldor Fire has inspired more fear than those past conflagrations. And it has forced most South Shore residents to confront the reality that fire, a disaster people in the West are astutely aware of, may turn dreams to ashes any minute.
"Fire experts have often said, 'It is not if, but when a wildfire will occur in Tahoe.' Those were just words until two days ago," Peggy Bourland, a South Lake Tahoe resident since 1972, wrote me in an email Thursday. "As shocking and destructive as the Angora Fire was, it still seemed impossible that 'they' would let a major fire get into the Tahoe Basin. We just thought that somehow it would be stopped because this is Tahoe and Tahoe is special and must be saved. Evacuating the City of SLT was never on my radar."
Bill Rozak, who took over the helm at the Tahoe Daily Tribune newsroom in 2019, shared similar sentiments.
“Once the (evacuation) notices came in, things happened quick,” said Rozak, who has been working around the clock to publish updates, sometimes writing more than five articles in a day.
In the past seven days, evacuation warnings went out to some, others were told to leave. Many of those prior warnings have become orders. Rozak, who lives in one of the residential neighborhoods a few miles outside South Lake Tahoe city limits, said the look on his neighbors' faces when they were ordered to evacuate moved him to tears. As people who have owned their homes for decades, Rozak's neighbors seemed to be in disbelief they had to flee, had to leave everything behind.
“It turned from anxiousness to downright fear, downright like I thought I was going to lose my house two days ago,” said Rozak, who is returning to South Lake Tahoe to report on the fire.
The few routes in and out of the Tahoe Basin, frequently clogged with visitors looking to beat the California heat in the summer and flocking to one of the many ski resorts in the winter, were jammed with people seeking safety from the flames and respite from the smoke.
"Hwy. 50 heading east was a parking lot," Bourland wrote. "The mood was calm as we inched away from the fire that was still safely behind us. There was little evidence of a panic."
If there is a silver lining amid the noxious orange haze — which has transformed an international tourist destination into an apocalyptic ghost town — it is the apparent lack of human cost thus far. As of Thursday morning, CAL Fire reported five people have been injured. No deaths have been reported.
Unlike Paradise, where the 2018 Camp Fire ignited and rapidly spread in the night, the Caldor Fire gave warning, though many had, and still do, hold out hope that firefighters will steer the flames away.
Now living more than 1,500 miles away in Nebraska, the Caldor Fire has caused me more dread than any other event in recent memory. I worry for the people, folks like Bourland and Rozak, and the thousands of others who call Tahoe home.
“Tahoe is a special/sacred piece of real estate. It should have and would have been a National Park had politics and greed not intervened,” Bourland wrote. “For those of us who call this mountain area home, it is paradise found.”
At stake are thousands of homes belonging to hardworking people just trying to maintain their piece of paradise. People in Tahoe are resilient. They live through — and some live for — snow storms that dump feet of snow at a time. They’ve weathered drought and economic hardship that comes with being a tourist town during treacherous times, such as a global pandemic.
But if the flames ravage South Lake Tahoe, despite the valiant efforts of more than 4,450 fire personnel currently working on the blaze, it will undoubtedly permanently displace many people, and further tilt the balance toward wealthy second- and third-home owners, who have already gobbled up a sizable chunk of the housing stock around the lake. Tourism is both the lifeblood of the local economy and the source of the lake’s biggest tension point.
The community isn’t the only thing at risk of fundamental change, though. It can take years for a burn area to begin to recover. Tall trees transform into blackened oversized toothpicks sticking out of an otherwise barren landscape. That is what the aforementioned Angora Fire burn-site looked like for years. And if that is what a large portion of the South Shore is reduced to, it will mean many will never experience what will become known as pre-fire South Lake Tahoe.
And for those who were fortunate enough to experience it, or even live there for a period of time, they will have to live with the pain that it, a place of unimaginable beauty, might never be the same.
Ryan Hoffman was editor of the Tahoe Daily Tribune from November 2016 to September 2019. He is currently an assistant metro editor at The World-Herald.
Watch Now: Storm chaser describes California wildfire, and more of today's top videos
A storm chaser describes how a town was leveled by the Dixie Fire in California, pulsating slime mold was caught on camera in Alaska, and more of today's top videos.
Storm Chaser Brandon Clement says winds reached tropical storm strength as flames tore through the community of Greenville, California, on Aug. 4.
Fast-moving flames from the Dixie Fire torched dozens of homes and businesses in Greenville, California, on Aug. 4.
It might be gross, but you’ve got to see this.
As the sun began to set over the Asakusa district of Tokyo three days before the end of the 2020 Olympic Games, it puts on a brilliant show.
An accountant, two lawyers, an agronomist and a Swiss humanitarian worker have formed Gaza's first rock band, giving voice in English to the p…
Taking her sweet time, a sea turtle sauntered slowly back to sea on Thursday after months recovering from an injury.
Keeping fit physically and mentally during a lockdown is not easy, even for penguins at this zoo in Thailand.