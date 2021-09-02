Former Tahoe resident reflects on fire that forced evacuations, threatens area's beauty

However, the Caldor Fire has inspired more fear than those past conflagrations. And it has forced most South Shore residents to confront the reality that fire, a disaster people in the West are astutely aware of, may turn dreams to ashes any minute.

"Fire experts have often said, 'It is not if, but when a wildfire will occur in Tahoe.' Those were just words until two days ago," Peggy Bourland, a South Lake Tahoe resident since 1972, wrote me in an email Thursday. "As shocking and destructive as the Angora Fire was, it still seemed impossible that 'they' would let a major fire get into the Tahoe Basin. We just thought that somehow it would be stopped because this is Tahoe and Tahoe is special and must be saved. Evacuating the City of SLT was never on my radar."

Bill Rozak, who took over the helm at the Tahoe Daily Tribune newsroom in 2019, shared similar sentiments.

“Once the (evacuation) notices came in, things happened quick,” said Rozak, who has been working around the clock to publish updates, sometimes writing more than five articles in a day.