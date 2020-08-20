Bacon joins Democrats in supporting bill to give U.S. Postal Service $25 billion

WASHINGTON — Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., has thrown his support behind legislation from House Democrats that would give the U.S. Postal Service another $25 billion and block operational changes ahead of a November election that will feature an unprecedented wave of mail-in ballots.
“I think it’s important to have a good postal system,” Bacon told The World-Herald.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has called members back to Washington from their August recess for a rare Saturday session in order to approve the measure.
GOP critics say the money is unnecessary, and House Republicans in a memo to lawmakers called the legislation a “conspiracy theory” by Democrats to “spread fear and misinformation.”
Changes to mail operations have sparked an uproar that was given more fuel by President Donald Trump’s comments that blocking more money for the service would hamper the ability of states to do mail-in ballots. Contrary to many experts, Trump has claimed such ballots are vulnerable to large-scale fraud.
Democrats have suggested Trump wants to rig the election by undermining the postal service’s ability to deliver mail-in ballots on time.
Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, has been outspoken in her support for the bill that’s up Saturday and has called for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to resign over the issue.
Bacon belongs to a caucus devoted to preserving a robust postal service and noted that as a military base commander in Germany he oversaw a squadron responsible for the delivery of military and state department mail.
The Eastman campaign, however, has questioned Bacon’s claim to be a post office champion based on his opposition to Democratic proposals that would have helped the service.
That included House Democrats’ last coronavirus-related relief bill. Bacon has said he opposed that legislation not because it included postal service funding, but for its trillions of dollars in unrelated spending — a position he shared with some Democrats.
And while Bacon plans to vote for the bill on Saturday, he objected to the idea that the postal service is part of any scheme to rig the election.
“I’m quite sure there was no Post Office conspiracy to hurt the mail-in balloting,” Bacon said.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified Friday that he was unaware of recent mail operation changes until they sparked a public uproar. But he also said he has no plans to restore mailboxes or high-speed sorting machines that have been removed.
DeJoy told senators that election mail would be prioritized for delivery as in years past. But he said that blue curbside collection boxes and sorting equipment that have been removed are “not needed.”
DeJoy distanced himself from President Donald Trump's complaints about mail-in ballots that are expected to surge in the coronavirus pandemic, but he told senators could not yet provide a detailed plan about how he will ensure on-time election mail delivery.
He declared that the Postal Service “is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on-time.” He said that was a “sacred duty” and his "No. 1 priority between now and Election Day.”
While Bacon plans to support the bill on Saturday, Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., had harsh words for it.
"USPS has been facing financial strains since before the COVID-19 pandemic and will require reforms to achieve long-term solvency,” Smith said in a statement. “Speaker Pelosi's politically pointed bill contains no reforms and will do nothing to alleviate people's concerns of potential fraud. Any postal reform considered by Congress must ensure continued and timely mail delivery for rural areas like Nebraska.”
And it’s unclear whether Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., will vote for the bill.
Fortenberry declined a World-Herald request for comment on it beyond saying that he supports the “Post Office.”
His Democratic challenger, state Sen. Kate Bolz said Fortenberry supported bipartisan legislation 15 years ago to overhaul the postal service and required it to prefund retiree benefits. Those requirements have been blamed in part for the postal service’s current financial woes. Fortenberry supported legislation earlier this year to repeal those requirements.
Bolz said she backs the legislation being voted on Saturday.
"Nebraskans, especially rural Nebraskans, rely on the postal service for delivery of their prescription drugs and Social Security payments,” Bolz said. “Small businesses depend on the postal service for essential business transactions. In a global pandemic, voters are also depending on the United States Postal Service to safely and securely exercise their right to vote.”
This report contains material from the Associated Press.
