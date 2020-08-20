Bacon joins Democrats in supporting bill to give U.S. Postal Service $25 billion

Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, has been outspoken in her support for the bill that’s up Saturday and has called for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to resign over the issue.

Bacon belongs to a caucus devoted to preserving a robust postal service and noted that as a military base commander in Germany he oversaw a squadron responsible for the delivery of military and state department mail.

The Eastman campaign, however, has questioned Bacon’s claim to be a post office champion based on his opposition to Democratic proposals that would have helped the service.

That included House Democrats’ last coronavirus-related relief bill. Bacon has said he opposed that legislation not because it included postal service funding, but for its trillions of dollars in unrelated spending — a position he shared with some Democrats.

And while Bacon plans to vote for the bill on Saturday, he objected to the idea that the postal service is part of any scheme to rig the election.

“I’m quite sure there was no Post Office conspiracy to hurt the mail-in balloting,” Bacon said.