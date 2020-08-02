Fortenberry hears from Bellevue residents about coronavirus, back-to-school concerns

WASHINGTON — One of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s constituents got right to the point last week when the Nebraska Republican held a tele-town hall for Bellevue residents to discuss the coronavirus and school openings.

Much remains unknown about this deadly virus, one woman said, and it could pose serious risks to children in the classroom.

“So my concern is how can you feel good about opening up the schools knowing all these people are suffering and dying?” she asked.

Joining the congressman on the call was Bellevue Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Rippe. He said their plan for reopening is rooted in guidance from public health experts.

“Obviously our goal is to keep everybody safe,” Rippe said.

The extent to which students will be back in classrooms will be determined by the status of the outbreak locally. And if it is spreading out of control, schools can go to all remote learning.

But Rippe said 80% of their families want to come back to school, and he noted that kids stuck at home are potentially missing out on nutrition, emotional connections and social support.

“Our belief is the best place for students is to be in school,” Rippe said.