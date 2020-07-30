In nation's capital, lawmakers remain at odds over second round of stimulus relief

Also at issue is whether to extend the current extra federal unemployment benefits of $600 per week.

Omaha area Rep. Don Bacon and many of his fellow Republicans have argued those benefits are so generous they represent a disincentive for people to go back to work. Bacon voted against the HEROES Act, while his Democratic opponent, Kara Eastman, supports that proposal.

The Senate GOP bill would reduce the unemployment benefit to $200 a week initially and then cap the benefit to a percentage of a person’s income. Bacon described that Senate GOP bill as a “great first step” even as he warned of too much spending.

“I do agree that we need some supplemental spending to help our citizens, but I hope we remain fiscally conservative and approach this rationally,” Bacon said.

Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, was one of only 14 Democrats to vote against the HEROES Act, praising parts of that bill but criticizing the inclusion of expensive, unrelated items.

In a statement this week, Axne expressed disappointment that the Senate has yet to approve a bill of its own, given the many Iowans out of work and in need of support.