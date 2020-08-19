Meatpacking plant worker announces Nebraska's votes at Democratic convention

WASHINGTON — Democrats turned to a Nebraska meatpacking plant worker Tuesday night to announce the state’s votes for presidential nominee Joe Biden, while Iowans asked for the country’s support as it recovers from a windstorm.

As with the rest of this coronavirus-influenced convention, that traditional roll call of the states was conducted virtually. Representatives from the 57 states and territories announced the vote tallies, mostly in prerecorded clips, from around the country.

When Nebraska’s turn came up, the camera revealed longtime Smithfield Foods pork plant worker Geraldine Waller, who has advocated for better treatment of food production workers.

“They call us ‘essential workers,’ but we get treated like we’re expendable,” Waller said in announcing the state’s votes for Biden. “Workers are dying from COVID, but a lot of us don’t have paid sick leave or even quality protective equipment.”

Waller wore a mask for her remarks as she stood next to the Nebraska placard.

“We are human beings,” Waller said. “Not robots. Not disposable. We want to keep helping you feed your family. But we need a president who will have our backs.”