Meatpacking plant worker announces Nebraska's votes at Democratic convention

WASHINGTON — Democrats turned to a Nebraska meatpacking plant worker Tuesday night to announce the state’s votes for presidential nominee Joe Biden, while Iowans asked for the country’s support as it recovers from a windstorm.
As with the rest of this coronavirus-influenced convention, that traditional roll call of the states was conducted virtually. Representatives from the 57 states and territories announced the vote tallies, mostly in prerecorded clips, from around the country.
When Nebraska’s turn came up, the camera revealed longtime Smithfield Foods pork plant worker Geraldine Waller, who has advocated for better treatment of food production workers.
“They call us ‘essential workers,’ but we get treated like we’re expendable,” Waller said in announcing the state’s votes for Biden. “Workers are dying from COVID, but a lot of us don’t have paid sick leave or even quality protective equipment.”
Waller wore a mask for her remarks as she stood next to the Nebraska placard.
“We are human beings,” Waller said. “Not robots. Not disposable. We want to keep helping you feed your family. But we need a president who will have our backs.”
Convention moderator Tracee Ellis Ross said at the start of the roll call that it would be heading out to places where people are working for a better future.
“And places that are working to rebuild and recover, like Iowa, where thousands have been left homeless and hundreds of thousands have been left without power in the wake of last week’s terrible storm,” she said. “Our hearts are with you, Iowa.”
When Iowa’s turn came to cast its votes, the camera turned to former Gov. Tom Vilsack and former first lady Christie Vilsack.
“We were going to talk to you tonight about biofuels, but the powerful storm that swept through Iowa last week has taken a terrible toll on our farmers, our small businesses and our families who are still without power,” Tom Vilsack said.
Christie Vilsack then closed by saying:
“So while we have the honor of casting Iowa’s votes — 11 for Bernie Sanders and 38 for Joe Biden — we also want to ask you to keep Iowans in your thoughts during this difficult time.”
Joseph Morton is The World-Herald Washington Bureau Chief. Morton joined The World-Herald in 1999 and has been reporting from Washington for the newspaper since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @MortonOWH. Email:joseph.morton@owh.com