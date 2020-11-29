More Ronald Reagan, less QAnon? Nebraska's Ben Sasse ponders GOP future and his own role

“They’re kind of tired of constant drama that tries to put politics at the center of their entertainment space and at the center of their hates and loves,” he said. “Most people don’t really want Manichean good-vs.-evil language about everything in politics. I don’t believe that most Americans actually want politics to be their center of life and I think there’s data to support my view.”

But will a Republican base conditioned to Trump’s bombastic populism go for a Harvard- and Yale-educated candidate who tosses around words like “Manichean”?

Even if Trump doesn’t run, Sasse would likely face a crowded presidential field that includes Trump critics like Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who might get a warmer reception than Sasse from the true moderates in the party. And other potential contenders like Cotton have worked to carve a name for themselves without offending Trump supporters. It’s not guaranteed that Sasse would find a deep well of support in the party for a national campaign.

Wes Enos was a delegate from Iowa to both the 2016 and 2020 Republican National Conventions and is the former Polk County GOP chairman.

Enos said Sasse didn’t help himself with the “blood bath” warning just before the election. Still, he sees a potential lane for the Nebraskan.