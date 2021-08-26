Nebraska delegation responds to 'horrific' Kabul attack; flags to fly at half-staff

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., called Thursday’s deadly attack at the Kabul airport “horrific” and said the U.S. needs to evacuate everyone who is still stranded in Afghanistan.
“We can do it. Give us a new plan Mr. President. Our military is more than prepared to do this,” Bacon said in a tweet.
The Nebraska Republican also said in a statement: “Our nation’s prayers go out to those who were injured and to the families of the reported 12 U.S. servicemen killed in this horrific attack. We also pray for the safety of our troops as we finish carrying out this mission, and for the stranded American citizens and our Afghan allies who are still in the area desperately trying to escape.”
He went on to state: “This disaster will be remembered as one of the worst foreign policy fiascos in our nation’s history and the repercussions will be felt for a decade.”
Members of Nebraska’s congressional delegation reacted Thursday to news that two suicide bombers and gunmen had attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to the airport.
U.S. officials said the violence killed 11 U.S. Marines and one Navy medic. At least 60 Afghans were killed.
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., said she was devastated by the deaths of U.S. service members and civilians.
“We must act immediately and decisively to fix this failed evacuation. We cannot allow terrorists to dictate the safety of our fellow countrymen and women,” Fischer said in a statement.
U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., said in a tweet: “The terror attacks in Kabul today are truly devastating. God bless our U.S. Marines. I pray for the victims, their families and those who remain stranded in this ongoing tragedy.”
U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., issued a statement Thursday addressing the “catastrophic attack.”
“We cannot outsource our security to the Taliban. Order cannot flow from passivity. Many of us have conveyed to the administration: expand the perimeter. We have the greatest fighting force in the world — let them win, as we leave,” Fortenberry said.
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said, “This is the nightmare we feared.”
“It’s why for weeks, military, intelligence and congressional leaders from both parties have begged the President to stand up to the Taliban and push out the airport perimeter,” the Nebraska Republican said in a statement.
Sasse reiterated that President Joe Biden should disregard the Aug. 31 deadline for a U.S. departure from Afghanistan.
“We simply cannot strand Americans behind enemy lines in the new capital city of global jihad. You are the Commander-in-Chief, sir; reverse course and fight for our people,” Sasse said. “This is likely to get worse, and weakness will accelerate the bloodshed. Lord, have mercy on Americans in harm’s way.”
Following a White House proclamation Thursday, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags would be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday.
“Our prayers are with the families of the U.S. troops killed in today’s attack on the Kabul airport,” Ricketts said in a media release. “They have been bravely rescuing Americans and our allies as this horrible tragedy continues to unfold.”