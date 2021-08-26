Nebraska delegation responds to 'horrific' Kabul attack

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., called Thursday's deadly attack at the Kabul airport "horrific" and said the U.S. needs to evacuate everyone who is still stranded in Afghanistan.

"We can do it. Give us a new plan Mr. President. Our military is more than prepared to do this," Bacon said in a tweet.

The Nebraska Republican also said in a statement: “Our nation’s prayers go out to those who were injured and to the families of the reported 12 U.S. servicemen killed in this horrific attack. We also pray for the safety of our troops as we finish carrying out this mission, and for the stranded American citizens and our Afghan allies who are still in the area desperately trying to escape."

He also said in the statement: “This disaster will be remembered as one of the worst foreign policy fiascos in our nation’s history and the repercussions will be felt for a decade.”

Members of Nebraska's congressional delegation reacted Thursday to news that two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to the airport.

U.S. officials said the violence killed 11 U.S. Marines and one Navy medic. At least 60 Afghans were killed.

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., also called the attack devastating.