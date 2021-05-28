Nebraska Sen. Sasse votes in favor of Jan. 6 commission

Nebraska's two U.S. senators came down on opposite sides of the failed effort to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Sen. Deb Fischer joined with a majority of Republican senators who successfully blocked the proposal on a 54-35 vote Friday — 11 senators were absent and did not vote. Sen. Ben Sasse was among the 54 who voted in favor of the commission. Sixty votes were needed to take up the bill, which passed in the House on May 19.

Sasse was one of six Republicans in the Senate to vote in favor of the commission, joining Sens. Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Bill Cassidy, Lisa Murkowski and Rob Portman.

Sasse issued a statement shortly after Friday's vote.