Sasse tests negative for COVID-19 after attending White House event

“We are not aware of any exposure to anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Sen. Grassley continues to take precautions to defend against contracting the virus,” Zona said. “Sen. Grassley’s doctors have not recommended he be tested as he has not come into close contact with anyone suspected of having or confirmed to have coronavirus.”

The outbreak of positive test results has renewed discussions about mandatory testing on Capitol Hill.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., called Friday for everyone in the U.S. Capitol complex to be tested.

“Every Republican senator or staff member who was in close contact with Trump needs to quarantine,” Murphy tweeted. “No business should proceed in the Senate until we understand the scope of this crisis.”

Top Democrats have suggested proceedings on the Barrett nomination specifically should be delayed in light of the virus. Even before this week’s outbreak they had sought to hold up the nomination based on the proximity to the upcoming presidential election.

Sasse, Lee and Tillis are all members of the Senate Judiciary Committee that plans to hold a hearing on Barrett’s confirmation Oct. 12.