Sasse tests negative for COVID-19 after attending White House event

UPDATE, Sunday 2 p.m: Sen. Deb Fischer announced that she had tested negative for the coronavirus.
* * *
WASHINGTON — Sen. Ben Sasse has tested negative for the coronavirus, while Sen. Deb Fischer is awaiting her own test results.
The two Nebraska Republicans both attended a White House ceremony last weekend alongside a number of individuals who have since tested positive for the virus, including President Donald Trump.
Sasse plans to work remotely from Nebraska for the next week or so despite the negative test.
“After consulting with the Senate attending physician and Nebraska doctors, he will work remotely from his home in Nebraska, undergoing further testing,” according to a statement by a spokesman. “He will return to Washington for in-person work beginning Oct. 12. Ben, Melissa and their kids are praying for the president, the first lady and a nation continuing to battle this nasty virus.”
The testing and work-from-home decision were prompted by Sasse’s “close interaction with multiple infected individuals,” according to the statement.
The spokesman said Sasse had always planned to return to Nebraska by car after the week’s session. Sasse heard the news of another senator testing positive while on the drive so he got tested en route, the spokesman said.
Fischer has no symptoms and expects to have her test results Sunday, said spokeswoman Brianna Puccini. Fischer also returned to Nebraska by car and is self-quarantining as she waits for those results, Puccini said.
Sasse, 48, and Fischer, 69, both attended the White House event where Trump announced that he was nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. By the end of the week, Trump announced that he had tested positive for the virus.
Two Republican senators who attended the event said they also have tested positive — Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina. Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and University of Notre Dame President John I. Jenkins also attended and both later tested positive.
Photographs from the White House event show Sasse and Fischer sitting in the same row as Lee and Tillis.
Tillis was wearing a mask, but Lee was not. Sasse, who was sitting just a few feet from both Tillis and Lee, wore a Husker-themed mask that appeared to not completely cover his nose.
Fischer can be seen wearing a mask at the event.
Jenkins, an Omaha native, released an apology to the Notre Dame community for failing to wear a mask during the ceremony and for shaking hands with various people there.
“I failed to lead by example, at a time when I’ve asked everyone else in the Notre Dame community to do so,” Jenkins wrote. “I especially regret my mistake in light of the sacrifices made on a daily basis by many, particularly our students, in adjusting their lives to observe our health protocols.”
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., announced Saturday that he also has tested positive.
With the virus apparently spreading through the members, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced in a statement that the Senate will not be back in session until Oct. 19 but also made clear that the process for confirming Barrett’s nomination would proceed as planned.
“Since May, the Judiciary Committee has operated flawlessly through a hybrid method that has seen some senators appear physically at its hearings while other members have participated virtually,” McConnell said. “The committee has utilized this format successfully for many months while protecting the health and safety of all involved. Certainly all Republican members of the committee will participate in these important hearings.”
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, tested negative for the virus on Friday.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, continues to follow guidance from the Senate’s attending physician, as well as state and federal health officials, spokesman Michael Zona said.
“We are not aware of any exposure to anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Sen. Grassley continues to take precautions to defend against contracting the virus,” Zona said. “Sen. Grassley’s doctors have not recommended he be tested as he has not come into close contact with anyone suspected of having or confirmed to have coronavirus.”
The outbreak of positive test results has renewed discussions about mandatory testing on Capitol Hill.
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., called Friday for everyone in the U.S. Capitol complex to be tested.
“Every Republican senator or staff member who was in close contact with Trump needs to quarantine,” Murphy tweeted. “No business should proceed in the Senate until we understand the scope of this crisis.”
Top Democrats have suggested proceedings on the Barrett nomination specifically should be delayed in light of the virus. Even before this week’s outbreak they had sought to hold up the nomination based on the proximity to the upcoming presidential election.
Sasse, Lee and Tillis are all members of the Senate Judiciary Committee that plans to hold a hearing on Barrett’s confirmation Oct. 12.
The committee’s chairman, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told CNN that he needs Tillis and Lee back by Oct. 15 when the committee will begin debating the nomination ahead of an Oct. 22 committee vote.
Missing GOP members of the committee could complicate sending the nomination to the floor. Republicans also have a relatively small margin for error when it comes to the floor vote itself.
