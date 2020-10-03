Sasse tests negative for COVID-19; Fischer awaits results after attending White House event

Sasse, 48, and Fischer, 69, both attended the White House event where Trump announced that he was nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. By the end of the week, Trump announced that he had tested positive for the virus.

Two Republican senators who attended the event said they also have tested positive — Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina. Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and University of Notre Dame President John I. Jenkins also attended and both later tested positive.

Photographs from the White House event show Sasse and Fischer sitting in the same row as Lee and Tillis.

Tillis was wearing a mask, but Lee was not. Sasse, who was sitting just a few feet from both Tillis and Lee, wore a Husker-themed mask that appeared to not completely cover his nose.

Fischer can be seen wearing a mask at the event.

Jenkins, an Omaha native, released an apology to the Notre Dame community for failing to wear a mask during the ceremony and for shaking hands with various people there.