Sen. Sasse tests negative for COVID-19, Sen. Fischer awaiting results after attending White House event

Tillis was wearing a mask but Lee was not. Sasse, who was sitting just a few feet from both Tillis and Lee, wore a Husker-themed mask that appeared to not completely cover his nose.

Fischer, 69, can be seen wearing a mask at the event. Fischer spokeswoman Brianna Puccini told The World-Herald on Saturday: “The senator has no symptoms and expects to have her test results Sunday.”

Jenkins, an Omaha native, released an apology to the Notre Dame community for failing to wear a mask during the ceremony and for shaking hands with various people there.

“I failed to lead by example, at a time when I’ve asked everyone else in the Notre Dame community to do so,” Jenkins wrote. “I especially regret my mistake in light of the sacrifices made on a daily basis by many, particularly our students, in adjusting their lives to observe our health protocols.”

The outbreak of positive test results has renewed discussions about mandatory testing on Capitol Hill.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., called Friday for everyone in the U.S. Capitol complex to be tested.