Sen. Sasse tests negative for COVID-19, Sen. Fischer awaiting results after attending White House event

WASHINGTON — Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday but plans to work remotely from Nebraska for the next week or so anyway.
“After consulting with the Senate attending physician and Nebraska doctors, he will work remotely from his home in Nebraska, undergoing further testing,” according to a statement by a spokesman. “He will return to Washington for in-person work beginning Oct. 12. Ben, Melissa and their kids are praying for the president, the first lady and a nation continuing to battle this nasty virus.”
The testing and work-from-home decision were prompted by Sasse’s “close interaction with multiple infected individuals,” according to the statement.
Sasse, 48, and Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., both attended the White House event where President Donald Trump announced that he was nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. By the end of the week, Trump announced that he had tested positive for the virus.
Two Republican senators who attended the event said they also have tested positive — Sen Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina. Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and University of Notre Dame President John I. Jenkins also attended and both later tested positive.
Photographs from the White House event show Sasse and Fischer sitting in the same row as Lee and Tillis.
Tillis was wearing a mask but Lee was not. Sasse, who was sitting just a few feet from both Tillis and Lee, wore a Husker-themed mask that appeared to not completely cover his nose.
Fischer, 69, can be seen wearing a mask at the event. Fischer spokeswoman Brianna Puccini told The World-Herald on Saturday: “The senator has no symptoms and expects to have her test results Sunday.”
Jenkins, an Omaha native, released an apology to the Notre Dame community for failing to wear a mask during the ceremony and for shaking hands with various people there.
“I failed to lead by example, at a time when I’ve asked everyone else in the Notre Dame community to do so,” Jenkins wrote. “I especially regret my mistake in light of the sacrifices made on a daily basis by many, particularly our students, in adjusting their lives to observe our health protocols.”
The outbreak of positive test results has renewed discussions about mandatory testing on Capitol Hill.
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., called Friday for everyone in the U.S. Capitol complex to be tested.
“Every Republican senator or staff member who was in close contact with Trump needs to quarantine,” Murphy tweeted. “No business should proceed in the Senate until we understand the scope of this crisis.”
Top Democrats have suggested proceedings on the Barrett nomination specifically should be delayed in light of the virus. Even before this week’s outbreak they had sought to hold up the nomination based on the proximity to the upcoming presidential election.
Sasse, Lee and Tillis are all members of the Senate Judiciary Committee that plans to hold a hearing on Barrett’s confirmation Oct. 12.
The committee’s chairman, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told CNN that he needs Tillis and Lee back by Oct. 15 when the committee will begin debating the nomination ahead of an Oct. 22 committee vote.
Missing GOP members of the committee could complicate sending the nomination to the floor. Republicans also have a relatively small margin for error when it comes to the floor vote itself.
