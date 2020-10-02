Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis is a 'cautionary tale for everyone,' UNMC doctor says

While many people who contract the virus experience only mild to moderate symptoms, those who fare worse take about a week or so to become more seriously ill.

It may take another week after that to become sick enough to require more intensive care in a hospital, like supplemental oxygen.

“It may take two to four weeks to see the true effect of this,” Rauner said.

Five to seven days after symptoms appear seems to be the breaking point for many people who contract COVID-19, Rupp said.

“The clinical course of COVID-19 suggests that … when people start to either spontaneously improve and turn the corner and feel better is usually sometime in the first week after they become symptomatic,” he said. “Those that tend to get worse and start to spiral ... is again, right after that first break point. We’ve got a period of time where we need to be very careful and just watching closely.”

Trump has several risk factors: his age, the fact that men who contract COVID-19 tend to become more seriously ill than women, and his weight. So far, White House officials have told reporters that Trump is exhibiting only “mild symptoms.”