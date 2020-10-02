Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis is a 'cautionary tale for everyone,' UNMC doctor says

The fact that the novel coronavirus has infected even the most powerful man in America, President Donald Trump, re-emphasizes the importance of following basic safety measures that public health officials have been preaching for months, Nebraska doctors said Friday.
Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Avoid crowds and stay 6 feet apart.
“I think it should be a strong cautionary tale for everyone,” said Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the division of infectious diseases at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. “It clearly documents that the virus does not respect any sort of political boundaries — it doesn’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat, whether you come from a red state or a blue state, gender, ethnicity or race. If you let your guard down, it can take advantage of that.”
Trump and first lady Melania Trump revealed Friday that they had tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus that has infected at least 7.3 million people in the United States and killed more than 208,000. Hope Hicks, a White House aide close to the president, tested positive Thursday.
“All the efforts at testing and making sure the people around the president weren’t infected were not sufficient to protect him,” Rupp said. “Unfortunately, the president was a pretty prominent example of not really practicing some of those preventative measures. Whether this transmission is a result of that or would have happened anyway is hard to say.”
Trump was slow to embrace masks as one tool to prevent the spread of the virus. He has continued to hold large rallies and campaign events ahead of the November presidential election.
Those working in close proximity to the president and vice president have undergone daily rapid tests for months, according to news media reports. But health officials have warned that widespread testing alone is not enough to keep the contagious virus from spreading.
Vice President Mike Pence, who made a campaign stop in Carter Lake, Iowa, on Thursday that attracted a crowd of roughly 275 people, has tested negative for the coronavirus so far.
How the president fares over the next week or so will be telling, said Rupp and Dr. Bob Rauner, a Lincoln physician who has been tracking the outbreak.
“The next three to five to seven days are going to be the most important to see which direction this infection goes,” Rupp said. “Everybody is sorry to see this having happened, and we’re all hopeful that recovery will be quick, uneventful and that there won’t be further transmission” among Trump’s family and inner circle at the White House.
While many people who contract the virus experience only mild to moderate symptoms, those who fare worse take about a week or so to become more seriously ill.
It may take another week after that to become sick enough to require more intensive care in a hospital, like supplemental oxygen.
“It may take two to four weeks to see the true effect of this,” Rauner said.
Five to seven days after symptoms appear seems to be the breaking point for many people who contract COVID-19, Rupp said.
“The clinical course of COVID-19 suggests that … when people start to either spontaneously improve and turn the corner and feel better is usually sometime in the first week after they become symptomatic,” he said. “Those that tend to get worse and start to spiral ... is again, right after that first break point. We’ve got a period of time where we need to be very careful and just watching closely.”
Trump has several risk factors: his age, the fact that men who contract COVID-19 tend to become more seriously ill than women, and his weight. So far, White House officials have told reporters that Trump is exhibiting only “mild symptoms.”
“His age, 74, is a little bit of a risk, he’s male, overweight, that’s also a risk as well,” Rauner said. “Take those factors and it’s a gamble. Or he could end up being like the ones who have no symptoms at all.”
Roughly 2,800 Nebraskans ages 65 to 74 have tested positive for COVID-19, state figures show. About 1,900 of them have recovered — almost 68% of those in that age group — while 470 wound up in the hospital and 102, or 3.6%, died.
The president has access to world-class medical care.
While people who are hospitalized with more severe cases of COVID-19 may receive oxygen, the antiviral drug remdesivir or the steroid dexamethasone, among other treatments, there currently are no approved treatments for preventing a more serious course of the disease or hospitalization, Rupp said.
The Washington Post recently reported that several pharmaceutical companies are working to develop lab-made monoclonal antibodies in the hopes of preventing infection after someone has been exposed to the coronavirus, or keeping people from getting so sick they end up in a hospital care or on a ventilator. But those antibody treatments still are in the clinical trial phase, Rupp said, and have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
It also remains to be seen how many people in Trump’s orbit end up testing positive. In addition to Trump and the First Lady, Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also has tested positive.
Shortly before noon Friday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tweeted that he and wife Jill had tested negative for COVID-19, but Rupp and Rauner said Biden and other attendees of Tuesday's presidential debate likely will be tested frequently and monitored for symptoms in the coming days.
The incubation period for the virus typically is five to six days on average, Rupp said, but people have also been infected anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.
Photos: Vice President Pence visits Carter Lake
