What's inside Biden's $1.85T social and climate measure

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's $1.85 trillion plan to boost social and education programs as well as protect against global warming has passed the House, pushing it one step closer to law.

The 2,135-page bill includes universal preschool, funding to limit child care costs, expanded health care programs and a one-year continuation of a child tax credit, among many other provisions. But Democrats are scaling back some investments and shortening the timeframe for some programs to whittle down the cost. Some proposals have been dropped entirely.

The bill will still have to clear the Senate, where revisions are nearly certain. But Democrats are aiming to get it to Biden's desk by Christmas. Republicans are lock-step against the measure, leaving Democrats to pass it on their own.

Here's what's in the package, based on summaries provided by the White House and the House.

FAMILY/CHILD CARE

— Eligible workers would receive up to four weeks of paid leave to reimburse them for time taken to care for a new child or other family members or to recover from illness. Biden had initially proposed 12 weeks of paid family leave.