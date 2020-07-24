Will Midlands hospitals have to return some of their COVID-related stimulus money?

WASHINGTON — As the coronavirus pandemic spread across the country, federal relief efforts directed billions toward hospitals and health clinics.

But providers are now worried they might be asked to return some of that money.

At the time, lawmakers and administration officials were trying to get money out the door as quickly as possible. They wanted to ensure hospitals kept operating with full staffing in the face of the outbreak.

But as time went on, the Department of Health and Human Services adjusted the formula it was using to allocate the money. In some cases that has meant providers receiving less than they expected — and it has left others wondering whether the overpayments from previous allocations will have to be returned.

“There is some concern that they will turn around and say ‘You know what, you’ve got to pay us back this amount,’” said Michael Feagler, vice president of finance at the Nebraska Hospitals Association.

An early distribution of money in April allocated more than $522 million to health centers in Iowa and Nebraska, according to a pair of Midlands House members who are working across the aisle — and the Missouri River — to ensure the government won’t come seeking repayment.