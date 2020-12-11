Nebraska civil rights committee plans hearings on the impact of using Indian-themed mascots

LINCOLN — A state civil rights committee has scheduled a series of public meetings, beginning Monday, to explore whether Native American-themed school mascots are appropriate or not.

The Nebraska Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights announced the web-based meetings to discuss the impact of the continued use of Native American names, images, and symbols — such as Indians and Braves — as school mascots in Nebraska.

The committee will later issue a report on whether use of such mascots may perpetuate or exacerbate harassment or a racially hostile learning environment for native students.

Dr. Jonathan Benjamin Alvarado of Omaha, the chairman of the Nebraska committee, said that an examination of the issue is long overdue.

The first meeting is scheduled Monday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Additional hearings are scheduled Wednesday, and on Jan. 7, both from 9 to 10:30 a.m.