Nebraska first lady Susanne Shore criticizes Ernie Chambers for comments about Sen. Julie Slama

Nebraska first lady Susanne Shore, the governor's wife, criticized State Sen. Ernie Chambers on Saturday for comments he made about fellow Sen. Julie Slama.

On the floor of the Legislature last Monday, Chambers criticized Slama and Gov. Pete Ricketts for a campaign mailer that former Gov. Dave Heineman and Bob Kerrey, a former governor and U.S. senator, among others, have called racist. The mailer juxtaposed a photo of Slama’s opponent, Janet Palmtag of Nebraska City, with a photo of Chambers.

The ad read, in part, “Janet Palmtag sides with Lincoln liberals, atheists and radical extremists.” Chambers said the ad was an attempt to scare voters in District 1 into voting for Slama, of Peru.

Chambers called the flyer dirty politics Monday and called on Slama to respond to criticism of it and to apologize to Palmtag. Slama has not commented on the flyer since it began drawing criticism in June.

He said that if Slama wanted to engage in dirty politics, she should not be surprised if people repeat rumors about why Slama, whom he called a young woman with little life experience, was appointed by Ricketts.