Nebraska inmate gets no relief for 24-hour erection — in prison or the courts

“Walters stated he disagreed in that his condition had been ongoing since 8 a.m. the previous day with no relief,” the court wrote. The officer told Walters he would have to wait until a nurse performed rounds.

At 6:30 a.m., the inmates assembled for breakfast. Walters said a case worker “asked him why he was walking funny.” Walters said he knew the case worker better than the previous staff members with whom he had dealt interacted. So he confided in him. A nurse finally attended to him and arranged for Walters to be transported to see a doctor.

The doctor determined he was suffering from priapism, which, if left untreated for more than 4 to 6 hours, can cause permanent erectile dysfunction. The doctor arranged for Walters to be taken to a hospital.

Doctors performed surgery. And Walters endured a painful recovery. A trial judge later determined that Walters would “likely experience permanent damages as a result of his priapism.”

An attorney for the state questioned why Walters did not go through a written grievance process available to inmates. Walters said he had done so before and believed that it would take too long to get help.

A Lincoln doctor testified that prison officials should have asked Walters more about his condition.