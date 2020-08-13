Nebraska lawmakers approve 'micro-TIF' for homeowners, earlier parole eligibility

The World-Herald’s Statehouse reporters round up news highlights from the Legislature and state government into the Capitol Digest — a daily briefing for the political newshound with a busy schedule.
Nebraska lawmakers passed a final round of bills Thursday before adjourning for the year, including one that would allow homeowners to postpone an increase in property valuation for doing major remodeling projects. The bill passed 49-0.
Legislative Bill 1021 was introduced by State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, who dubbed it a “micro-TIF” measure.
TIF, or tax-increment financing, has been used to encourage commercial redevelopment projects in the past. The mechanism allows developers to pay property taxes on the predevelopment valuation for a fixed number of years.
LB 1021 would extend a streamlined version of the same process to the repair, rehabilitation or replacement of homes in counties with fewer than 100,000 residents, as long as the home is at least 60 years old and the remodeling project costs less than $250,000.
Parole eligibility. Prison inmates would become automatically eligible for parole within two years of their mandatory discharge date under a bill passed 29-11 on Thursday.
LB 1004, introduced by Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, aims to help with the overcrowding of Nebraska prisons. Inmates now become eligible for parole when they have served half of their minimum sentence.
The new bill would make them eligible to be considered for parole at whichever date is earlier. Inmates still would have to go before the Parole Board and win approval to be released.
Workforce housing. Affordable workforce housing development in urban areas would get a $10 million boost under LB 866, which passed 29-7 on Thursday.
Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha introduced the measure, which also encourages large and medium-size Nebraska cities to set up a density bonus program for building housing in areas designated as blighted and substandard.
The urban workforce housing development program would be similar to an existing rural workforce housing development program. Lawmakers approved a $10 million boost to the rural program earlier in the session.
Flood mitigation. The State Department of Natural Resources would be required to develop a statewide flooding mitigation plan and local plastic bag bans would be prohibited under a bill passed 46-0 on Thursday.
LB 632, introduced by Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, incorporated several other bills.
Among them is one that would limit the amount that utilities can charge for disconnecting and reconnecting customers. The bill also would help people keep utilities hooked up if they need the utilities to prevent an illness or disability from getting worse.
