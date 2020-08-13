Nebraska lawmakers approve 'micro-TIF' for homeowners, earlier parole eligibility

The World-Herald’s Statehouse reporters round up news highlights from the Legislature and state government into the Capitol Digest — a daily briefing for the political newshound with a busy schedule.

Nebraska lawmakers passed a final round of bills Thursday before adjourning for the year, including one that would allow homeowners to postpone an increase in property valuation for doing major remodeling projects. The bill passed 49-0.

Legislative Bill 1021 was introduced by State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, who dubbed it a “micro-TIF” measure.

TIF, or tax-increment financing, has been used to encourage commercial redevelopment projects in the past. The mechanism allows developers to pay property taxes on the predevelopment valuation for a fixed number of years.

LB 1021 would extend a streamlined version of the same process to the repair, rehabilitation or replacement of homes in counties with fewer than 100,000 residents, as long as the home is at least 60 years old and the remodeling project costs less than $250,000.

Parole eligibility. Prison inmates would become automatically eligible for parole within two years of their mandatory discharge date under a bill passed 29-11 on Thursday.