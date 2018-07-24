The forums, Daub said, give voters a chance to gauge a candidate's views, ability to handle questions, demeanor and performance under pressure. Debates reveal a candidate in a raw way that isn't processed and packaged through a marketing firm, he said.
"I enjoy debate," said Daub, who has served in the U.S. House, as Omaha's mayor and now six years on the NU Board of Regents. "I enjoyed debate in high school. I enjoyed debate in college." Daub is 77 years of age.
Weitz, 70, has said the only thing she ever ran for before was safety patrol in sixth grade.
"I am not a politician," Weitz said in an email. "I think Nebraskans want information and thoughtful answers to what are complex issues. I find the debate format does not offer time for well-reasoned responses to questions."
Weitz and her husband, investor Wally Weitz, have contributed financially to UNO. The university has a building called the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center.
Daub is known as a talkative and combative politician. He called debate "a tried and true, old-fashioned way of looking" at candidates.
Simon said the format is a way to help voters make their decisions on Election Day. "We're trying to do as many as we can," Simon said. "Our goal is voter education."
She said the league videos debates at the KPAO public access cable TV studio in Omaha. They typically run later at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays on Cox-Channel 22 and CenturyLink-Channel 89. Once a debate airs, it's placed on the league's GOVoteOmaha channel on Youtube for viewing anytime.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
1 of 42
1954 total eclipse left many Omahans disappointed; farther north came 'awe-inspiring' memories. Read more
A century removed from its first official contest, Creighton is among the most viable — and visible — programs in the rugged, basketball-fueled Big East. It seems like all of this unfolded overnight. It didn’t. We examined the characters and events that paved the way for a cozy, small-school program to grow into a big-time hoops machine. Read more
Creighton's 56-inning outing, from dusk to dawn, was longest night in NCAA softball history. Read more
Decades ago, ‘Boys Town’ — the movie and its stars — captivated locals far from Hollywood. Read more
COURTESY OF BOYS TOWN
A century removed from its first official contest, Creighton is among the most viable — and visible — programs in the rugged, basketball-fueled Big East. It seems like all of this unfolded overnight. It didn’t. We examined the characters and events that paved the way for a cozy, small-school program to grow into a big-time hoops machine. Read more
Early Husker fans got 'live' game coverage on the Grid-O-Graph – a miracle of modern technology. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
The night George Wallace came to Omaha, and the 1968 race riot began. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
For Nebraska priest, bodybuilding was 'the best habit I ever had, except for going to church.' Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
Frank Kawa, the force behind South Omaha landmark Johnny’s Cafe, was once known as 'the beer baron of Omaha.' Read more
The story of Dynamite Pete: Hermit who lived near Platte River was 'one of the colorful characters of the country.' Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
In 1899, Omaha put on the Greater America Exposition. 'Almost immediately, things started to go wrong.' Read more
F.A. RINEHART COLLECTION
In 1920s Omaha, hellions were made cops to quell Halloween high jinks. Read more
In 1946, 130,000 stared up at the sky as Omaha hosted the World's Fair of Aviation. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
In 1948, an Omaha dream house was built and raffled as a movie promotion; it's still standing. Read more
In early Omaha, the steep hills had to go for the city to grow. Read more
ST. MARY MAGDALENE ARCHIVES
In Omaha's first night game, 1929 Bluejays played in front of 'a record-smashing gathering.' Read more
In the 1940s, this Nebraska family took its big top, rides and animals on the road across the Midwest. Read more
KAY EWALT MILLER
Foundation for growth: In the early days, Omaha had lots of mud ... and lots of stray dogs. Read more
View of Omaha 1867
It's hard to believe now, but the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos played a 1967 preseason game in North Platte. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska has had two national spelling champs, including one who triumphed on the state's first try. Read more
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
During WWII, Boys Town housed Japanese-Americans escaping forced internment. The homes are coming down, but the story endures. Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.