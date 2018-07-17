For his 16th birthday, the parents of a Hayes Center farm boy gave him the gift of flying lessons. Twelve years later, Lance Wach, son of Loran and Nancy Wach, is a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jet pilot. Last week, he was back on the farm, driving farm machinery, helping with this year’s wheat harvest.
Wach said his interest in flying started when, at age 8, his dad took him to an air show in Omaha. That interest simmered while he was going to school in Hayes Center and working on the farm.
“I grew up driving a grain cart,” he said, and progressed to driving a combine and field sprayer. At 18, he received a commercial driver’s license and began driving his dad’s semis to take the corn and wheat crops to town.
In the meantime, as a 16-year-old, he started lessons with flight instructor Dick Trail in McCook.
All of that experience helped Wach prepare to be an F-22 Raptor fighter pilot. That includes experience managing heavy farm equipment, giving him an advantage over those who did not come from the farm. The Wach farm has a field sprayer with a 90-foot boom, and Wach spent many hours spraying fields with it. That helped prepare him to handle 60-foot-wide gliders while in training with the Air Force.
Now Wach has the rank of captain, and has been stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, since September 2017.
One of his roles is to guard the region from enemy attack, and he is on 24-hour watch duty, usually twice a month. Recently two F-22s in Wach’s squadron intercepted two Russian long-range bombers, as reported in the Washington Post on May 12.
The story noted, “This was a safe intercept, which did not include a Russian recon plane, and no Russian fighters were present.”
Wach said that usually intercepts are on Russian pilots on routine training missions, as if to say “Hey, we can still do this,” and the Air Force responding with, “Yeah, we know. We can see you.”
Trail is an Air Force Academy graduate, and now Wach is, too. The average class is about 1,000, and only 500 of those can get pilot spots every year. Wach was in pilot training from February 2013 to March 2014, then in training to use the jet as a weapon, along with survival training.
Wach said he gets 30 days of vacation each year and spends a large portion of it back on the farm, helping with the wheat or corn harvest, going from working 12-hour days to 15-hour days on his vacation. He has missed only one wheat harvest and one corn harvest, he said.
The combine moves at 3 miles per hour in contrast with the F-22 Raptor, which routinely flies over 600 miles per hour and can move much faster. But at cruising speed and altitude, “you don’t really notice the speed,” he said.
The F-22 Raptor burns a lot of fuel and often has to be refueled in the air by a tanker. Coordinating speed of the Raptor and the tanker is similar to coordinating the speed of a combine with that of the grain cart while transferring wheat, Wach said.
Completing pilot training comes with a 10-year commitment to the Air Force. After that, who knows? Wach said the idea of remaining a full 20 years in the Air Force and qualifying for a pension is appealing. So is the farm. He said his great-great-great-grandfather is buried 10 miles from his parents’ house, and the family has farmed continuously, all those generations, in the same area. They still farm one-quarter section — 160 acres or one-fourth square mile — of the original Wach homestead.
“I can’t go fly (F-22) Raptors with my dad,” he said. “My dad and two brothers were all out in the wheat field the other day. I can’t do that flying Raptors. There will be Raptors flying long after I’m gone.”
Thank you for a public-interest story that puts flying in a favorable light, including a nod to gliders. Thank you for your service, Airman Lance Wach!
Farm near Hayes Center still calls fighter jet pilot back home. 7/17/18.
