HEBRON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man checking cattle died after his utility vehicle overturned in southeast Nebraska.

Thayer County Sheriff David Lee said Clayton Hergott, 37, was ejected and then trapped beneath the UTV after it went out of control Saturday about 1½ miles east of Hebron.

Hergott was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff said one of the UTV's tires may have blown, causing the wreck.

