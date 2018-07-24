Dec 1, 1961: From left, Patrolman Charles Adams, K-9 Waabi, Patrolman Francis Dolan and Inspector Alvin Clinchard are pictured after Waabi got loose after a car accident that ejected him and Adams. The dog was was located at 3224 Myrtle Ave. but growled at anyone who got near him. Officers on the scene had to get Adams from the hospital in order to bring the dog in.
April 16, 1961: From left, Omaha Police Chief C. Harold Ostler and Mrs. Frank Scholz watch as Patrolman Francis Dolan does a demonstration with his K-9 Rex. Scholz is the Women's Association of Allied Beverage Industries civil defense chairman. The group sponsored a different police dog, Waabi.
K-9 Hart finds sniffs out drugs hidden in the floor during a demonstration with handler Officer John Danderand in June 2013. The demonstration was part of the La Vista Police Department's Citizens Police Academy.
Sgt. Ed Van Buren takes his dog, Yoshi, out of his brand new kennel at the new Douglas County Sheriff's office crime lab on June 16, 2011. Before the new crime lab, dogs would have to stay with their handlers or be kenneled in alternate locations due to a lack of space.
The Omaha Police Department's first drug-sniffing dog, "Bush," was retired from duty on March 9, 1994, during ceremonies at Central Police Headquarters. Here, Maj. Brenda Smith pets Bush goodbye. The dog will become the family pet of his handler, Officer Steve Sanchelli, left.
From left, Jordyn, 11, Stacy and Madison Laue, 14, pet K-9 dog Tye at the Gary and Mary West Regional Canine Training Center in Omaha on June 9, 2014. The dog was named for Stacy's husband, Officer Jason Tye Pratt, who died in the line of duty in 2003.
Sgt. Steve Worley shows what K-9 dog Tye can do at the Gary and Mary West Regional Canine Training Center in Omaha on June 9, 2014. The dog was named for Officer Jason Tye Pratt, who died in the line of duty in 2003.
Sgt. Steve Worley, with the Omaha Police Department's K-9 unit, Justin Rutherford, a former Georgia police chief who is in rehabilitation following an accident, and Kinyarie Dethloff, who is the director of residential services at QLI, watch as Ty, a dog with the K-9 Unit, works during bite training at the OPD K-9 Training Center on April 22, 2015. Rutherford is doing his rehabilitation at QLI, a rehabilitation facility that treats people who have suffered a brain or spinal cord injury, or who have severe physical disabilities.
Omaha Police K-9 officer Matt Lippold, front, works his dog Blitz through some flowers while officer Matt Witkowski watches on May 3, 2000. The team was retracing steps in a foot pursuit and looking for evidence after a shooting at 90th and Fort.
Trixie, a bomb dog handled by Omaha K-9 officer Chris Thompson, sits in an empty seat at Rosenblatt Stadium. Trixie, along with other police K-9s, sweep the stadium for public safety for the 2002 College World Series.
Dec, 2, 2008: The Bellevue K-9 Unit has a new home base with an office and large area to use as a training facility. Here, Bellevue officer Dustin Franks leads Spike through training in the new facility.
DANIELLE BEEBE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue police officer Jim Bartley and his K-9 partner Harko participate in a drug raid in 2012.
Omaha police and K-9 units from around the metro area look for suspects in a shooting near 42nd Street and Himebaugh Avenue in 2011.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
