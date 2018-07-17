The Nebraska State Patrol is urging motorists to drive carefully after three cruisers were struck by vehicles in the last month.

The patrol said the latest crash occurred Monday afternoon when a trooper's cruiser, northbound on U.S. Highway 34 near Benkelman in southwest Nebraska, was struck by a southbound semitrailer truck.

The trooper did not suffer serious injuries, the patrol said, but the semi driver was taken to a local hospital.

The other crashes:

— July 13, a trooper was on a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 275 near Beemer, which is northwest of West Point.

An oncoming vehicle crossed both lanes of traffic and struck the vehicle the trooper had stopped. That vehicle then hit the Nebraska State Patrol cruiser.

The trooper was inside the cruiser and was not injured, but multiple people in the other vehicles were transported to area hospitals with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

— June 17, a trooper was stopped at a temporary stoplight in a construction zone on U.S. Highway 20 in Cedar County in northeast Nebraska. The trooper was struck from behind by another car, the patrol said.

The trooper suffered minor injuries, the patrol said, and the other driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning. Phone: 402-444-1259.

