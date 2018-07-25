The Nebraska State Patrol says a number of troopers will be enforcing traffic laws Wednesday through Saturday in the Burwell area during the annual Nebraska’s Big Rodeo.
Troopers hope to reduce the potential for serious injury or fatality crashes by conducting a special driving-under-the-influence enforcement operation in north-central Nebraska's Garfield County, the patrol said.
Each year, the rodeo attracts a large number of visitors to Burwell, officials said. The event also leads to an increase in alcohol consumption by some of those visitors, the patrol said.
The crackdown is paid for in part by a $1,100 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Office, officials said.
