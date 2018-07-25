Three teenage boys were taken into custody after they were accused of stealing doughnuts from a Lincoln shop.
Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, an employee at Hurts Donut, 129 N. 10th St., reported, she was putting out doughnuts for the day when the teens entered the shop.
The boys walked to a rack with several sheets of doughnuts, grabbed a tray and fled, police said.
An officer on Ninth Street spotted the teens running with the tray, police said, and the employee alerted the officer that the teens had stolen the doughnuts.
The officer saw the three boys get into a vehicle and the officer stopped the car. Police said two teens were in the back seat of the vehicle with the tray of doughnuts.
The boys' theft case was passed on to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office, police said, and their parents were notified.
One of the doughnut had a bite out of it, police said.
