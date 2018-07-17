An adjunct professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as federal under secretary for agricultural research, education and economics.
Scott Hutchins, 59, is an expert in entomology, the study of insects. Hutchins earned a doctorate in entomology at Iowa State University.
He must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate for the high-ranking role in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He said Tuesday he didn't know when that process might start or end. There are seven under secretaries in the USDA.
He manages field science for Corteva Agriscience, a division of DowDuPont. He is based in Indianapolis.
Hutchins said that over the years as a UNL adjunct faculty member, he has given seminars and training on the habits of successful people, was involved with an internship involving UNL's department of entomology and Dow, and other things.
He said he hasn't had much direct campus interaction at UNL the past few years but remains an adjunct professor there.
"I look forward to being a part of the USDA," he said.
Hutchins, who has served as president of the Entomological Society of America, has a bachelor's degree from Auburn University and a master's degree from Mississippi State.
All of his degrees have focused on entomology.
