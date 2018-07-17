YORK, Neb. — The York City Council is considering the creation of residency restrictions for convicted/registered sex offenders and has already held the first of three readings of an ordinance that would establish those restrictions.
This would pertain to how close a convicted/registered sex offender can live from a school or child care facility.
“According to state law, it is necessary for the municipality to adopt an ordinance in order to impose residency restrictions,” York City Attorney Charles Campbell explained in a written statement to the mayor and council. “I was contacted recently by a concerned citizen who became aware that a convicted sex offender would be locating in close proximity to a child care facility. As we do not have a residence restriction in place, I prepared this ordinance if you wish to consider adopting it.”
He also provided the language from state statutes that outline the law in the matter.
“As you can see from the state statute, the authority to impose residency restrictions is limited to persons who are convicted of an aggravated sexual offense that involves a minor. Also, the residency restriction is required to be not more than 500 feet from a school or child care facility, which means a facility that has been licensed by the state. There is no authority to impose residency restrictions in regard to parks, churches or other places.”
The proposed ordinance says it would be illegal for a sexual predator to reside within 500 feet of a school or child care facility, with some exceptions.
The exceptions would include a sexual predator who lives within a prison or a correctional or treatment facility operated by the state or a political subdivision; a sexual predator who established a residence before July 1, 2006, and has not moved from that residence; or a sexual predator who established a residence after July 1, 2006, and the school or child care facility triggering the restriction was established after the initial date of the sexual predator’s residence in that location.
The ordinance states that any person who violates the ordinance (if it is enacted) would be subject to a penalty of up to six months in jail and/or a fine up to $1,000.
A review of the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry shows that there are currently 52 registered sex offenders living in York. However, 21 of those registered sex offenders are inmates at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women.
So that means there are 31 registered sex offenders living in private residences in York, double the number registered in 2012, which was the last time the council considered such an ordinance.
While council conversations were held on the matter at that time, no action was taken and the subject disappeared from the table, until now.
The second reading of this proposed ordinance will take place during the council’s next meeting, scheduled for Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.