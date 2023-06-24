For those leaving Nebraska’s prisons, succeeding on parole is often a deep struggle.

The former inmates likely have a history of drug abuse or mental health problems that directly contributed to their being locked up. They may be estranged from family and be returning to a neighborhood with the same bad influences that got them in trouble in the first place.

“One of the biggest struggles my clients have shared with me is lack of support, not only from the community, but in their personal life as well,” said Hannah Hansen, a Nebraska parole officer. “It may be a toxic neighborhood where they don’t have the support to address their needs.”

It’s no wonder that nearly 400 parolees annually see their parole revoked and are sent back to prison, often for repeated violations of terms of parole like failed drug tests.

But for some Omaha parolees in danger of being revoked, there will soon be both a place and a chance for them to reset their lives and avoid going back behind bars.

The Nebraska Division of Parole Supervision is set to open PREP House, a new residential facility near 30th and Cuming Streets. There, former inmates found to be struggling can receive daily supervision, counseling, treatment and other services — representing a last-resort chance to get their lives back on track.

“This is where they come as the last stop before we may have to revoke them,” said Julie Micek, director of the parole division. “This is a reset.”

In fact, PREP is short for Parole Reset Program, the new program housed in the facility.

It’s hoped the program will benefit public safety, reduce recidivism, ease prison overcrowding and also save taxpayers money.

While it’s not yet clear how much it will cost to house and assist parolees in the facility, Micek said it’s hoped it will be about half what it costs to lock up a person in prison.

“My goal is to make this cost-effective, keep people out of prison and successfully discharge them from parole,” she said. “Our whole mission is public safety.”

The facility is a first-of-its kind in the state parole system, and officials say it meets a longtime, critical need.

Rosalyn Cotton, chair of the Nebraska Parole Board, said the home came out of discussions she had with former Nebraska Corrections Director Scott Frakes. She was looking for a more effective way to deal with parole violators.

“I’m very, very excited about this,” she said.

State lawmakers likewise for years have said the state needs a kind of “halfway-back house” — a place where parolees can receive more intensive supervision short of sending them back to a life behind bars.

PREP House appears to fit that bill.

Located in a former home at 29th and Pratt that more recently served as a shelter for homeless youths, the newly renovated facility includes 13 beds, living and dining space, and programming space for counseling and treatment, including a place for teleconferencing with professionals.

It will also be staffed around the clock by a full-time parole officer, seven assistant parole officers and program staff who are there to help the parolees deal with their problems.

Services offered include stable housing, intensive supervision, substance abuse programming, sobriety support, and mental and behavioral health counseling and treatment.

PREP House is not a locked-down facility. Just as when parolees are on release in the community, they have freedom to move about, but are expected to live by the home’s strictures and rules. Failure to do so would risk returning to prison.

PREP House won’t be for everyone. Sex offenders are excluded from the program.

Additionally, parolees found to commit new crimes are headed back before the Parole Board and, in many cases, back to prison. About half of parolees who are revoked committed new crimes.

But for parolees who are racking up enough technical violations for things like drug or alcohol use, violating curfew or failure to keep a job, PREP House could represent a chance for a new start.

The thought is struggling inmates will be assigned to the facility for 90 days, though it may be somewhat longer if they need additional time to stabilize their lives. It’s also thought that parolees coming out of in-patient drug treatment could be sent to the home until they can get a foothold in the community.

Hansen, who has been a parole officer for a year and a half, applied to be the full-time parole officer assigned to PREP House.

She welcomes the chance to work closely with parolees on their issues as opposed to the one or two times a month that officers normally visit with parolees. And as a graduate student in social work, she’s interested in mental health, drug addiction and helping struggling parolees navigate troubled waters.

“It makes such a difference to have that daily contact,” she said.

The facility and program will launch in about a month. It’s considered a pilot program, with the possibility of similar facilities across the state in future years.

A number of state officials attended an open house for the facility Thursday, including State Sens. Terrell McKinney and John Cavanaugh of Omaha.

“It’s a good idea and good concept to, instead of sending people back to prison, find a way to catch them before it’s too late,” McKinney said.