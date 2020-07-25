You are the owner of this article.
North Platte motorcyclist dies in collision with pickup
North Platte motorcyclist dies in collision with pickup

A North Platte man died Friday after his motorcycle collided with a pickup, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Alexander Heiser, 23, was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Highway 30 when a pickup pulled onto the highway from Game Trail Road. The pickup was attempting to turn into the westbound lanes of the highway.

Heiser was unable to avoid a collision with the vehicle, authorities said. He was taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash was reported shortly before 9:45 p.m. Friday.

The driver of the pickup, whom the Sheriff's Office did not name, was not injured in the crash.

Authorities do not believe drugs and alcohol factored into the crash.

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald.

