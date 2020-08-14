NU President Ted Carter sees the challenges and potential of Nebraska

Ted Carter took over as the University of Nebraska system's president at a bizarre time, on the cusp of a global coronavirus pandemic that continues to vex the world.

Carter, 61, quoted an unlikely star Friday during his one-hour inauguration, or investiture, at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln.

He said former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson once noted: "Everybody's got a plan until they get punched in the mouth."

The pandemic has been a formidable adversary, said Carter, who became president in January. "We've taken some tough hits." He told a small audience at the center and a larger audience watching online that his credo, of sorts, will be: "Lead. Fight. Win."

Carter came to the NU system after serving as superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy.

He laid out a five-year plan at both the NU Board of Regents meeting Friday and at the inauguration. "This is a state that is primed and ready to grow," he said. And as the NU system goes, he said, so goes the state.