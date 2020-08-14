NU President Ted Carter: We must be better at recruiting talent from other states

The state of Nebraska needs to retain its own talent but also must recruit high-potential young people from out of state, the University of Nebraska's president said Friday.
Ted Carter delivered his five-year plan to the NU Board of Regents in Lincoln, focusing in part on the role NU plays in bolstering the state's workforce.
Carter, who has been president about seven months, said the state needs tens of thousands of workers annually for quality jobs such as engineering, information technology, health care and others. Carter came to the NU system after serving as superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy.
And while much has been made of the state's brain drain — the loss of talented Nebraskans to other states — Carter wants the NU system to improve its recruitment of other states' talent.
"Nebraska's workforce needs are urgent and growing," Carter told the regents at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Innovation Campus.
Carter said the NU system, with institutions in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney and Curtis, must devise effective nonresident scholarship programs on all of its campuses. Further, out-of-state students need to know that the university is serious about helping them get internships, graduate in four years and find jobs, he said.
Without choosing a deadline, he said the NU system should eventually increase its enrollment from about 51,000 to 60,000.
In line with Carter's call for out-of-staters, the regents Friday approved a nonresident scholarship plan that will take into consideration high school grade point averages of 3.0 and higher.
The number of students taking standardized testing (ACT and SAT), a critical factor for college entry for years, has slumped, Carter said, particularly under the coronavirus pandemic.
Adding grade point average to the criteria rewards disciplined students and hard workers, the regents agreed.
The president said Nebraskans have much to offer. He called this "a critical moment" across the world. If Nebraska can stay flexible and adapt, it can come out of this turbulent time ahead of competitors, he said.
"So this is a moment of challenge," he said. The state and its citizens must maximize their strengths, he said. "We're hardworking. We're sincere. We're authentic. We're unapologetic about who we are."
He quoted America's first naval commander, John Paul Jones, as saying, "Come sail with me" as he recruited his force about 250 years ago.
And Nebraska must do the same. "Come to Nebraska. Sign on," Carter said. "Come work and come win with us."
