NU President Ted Carter: We must be better at recruiting talent from other states

Without choosing a deadline, he said the NU system should eventually increase its enrollment from about 51,000 to 60,000.

In line with Carter's call for out-of-staters, the regents Friday approved a nonresident scholarship plan that will take into consideration high school grade point averages of 3.0 and higher.

The number of students taking standardized testing (ACT and SAT), a critical factor for college entry for years, has slumped, Carter said, particularly under the coronavirus pandemic.

Adding grade point average to the criteria rewards disciplined students and hard workers, the regents agreed.

The president said Nebraskans have much to offer. He called this "a critical moment" across the world. If Nebraska can stay flexible and adapt, it can come out of this turbulent time ahead of competitors, he said.

"So this is a moment of challenge," he said. The state and its citizens must maximize their strengths, he said. "We're hardworking. We're sincere. We're authentic. We're unapologetic about who we are."

He quoted America's first naval commander, John Paul Jones, as saying, "Come sail with me" as he recruited his force about 250 years ago.