Omaha 'book fairy' Mary Jane Meehan gave her family a lifelong love of reading

Mike Carroll, a cousin and a University of Nebraska at Omaha Goodrich Program professor emeritus, said Meehan was very proud of her rural roots. She was the salutatorian of the Brady High class of 1950 and was selected to attend Girl's State in Lincoln in 1949.

Meehan received a bachelor of science degree in English and journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1954. After college, she taught junior high school English and journalism in Beatrice and Lincoln for several years before her marriage to Bob in 1957. The couple bought a house in Dundee in 1963, and she quit teaching to raise a family.

When the nest emptied, Mehan obtained a master’s degree from UNO in 1988 and began teaching freshman English at UNO. She loved all forms of literature, but had a special interest in poetry, counting former Nebraska poet laureate Rae Turnbull as a close friend.

"For many years, she was the driving force for a women's intergenerational poetry publication written by and for women called, 'Celebration,'" Carroll said. "I think it would be important to celebrate her as an influencing champion of women's agency before it became widespread."