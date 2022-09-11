Omaha man dies following one-vehicle crash near 72nd and Pine

A 46-year-old Omaha man died following a one-vehicle crash Sunday morning near 72nd and Pine Streets.
Mario L. Louis was taken by ambulance to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he died, an Omaha police spokesman said. The crash occurred about 7 a.m.
Investigators determined that Louis was southbound on 72nd Street in a 2021 Toyota Rav 4 when he drove through a red light. The Toyota veered to the right and crashed into the concrete base of the traffic signal on Pine Street.
The crash remains under investigation.
