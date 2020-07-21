Omaha 'property values went straight through the roof;' Protests at 13-year high

Gregg Mitchell, a real estate appraiser associated with Mitchell & Associates, said the local housing market has been on a roll since 2011, and even with the pandemic, “it’s stunning to see what’s going on.”

A traditional home for Omaha — an 1,100-square-foot split level with a two-car garage and finished basement — now can be appraised at more than $200,000, Mitchell said. As Omaha west of 72nd Street runs out of homes priced at less than $150,000, more people are looking at North and South Omaha, he said.

“It’s understandable to see why people have sticker shock,” Mitchell said.

Battiato described the housing market as “exuberant” and said that, although she keeps expecting the pace to slow, it has stayed strong year after year. Even this year, she said, “it hasn’t slowed down at all. Not even COVID is stopping it.”

Battiato said she understands that homeowners who don’t plan on selling or haven’t updated their homes may not feel the pulse of the housing market.