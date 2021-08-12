Omaha shows solid population growth, 2020 Census shows

Omaha reasserted its strength during the last decade as the metro area’s central city, as Census figures showed it registered solid growth and reversed some of its population slippage to the suburbs.
New 2020 Census numbers showed the City of Omaha with an official population of 486,051 — a higher figure than officials had estimated. That’s a decade-long increase of 77,093 people, or 19% growth.
The city also grew its share of the metro area’s population of 967,604 — a key measure of the city’s vitality where Omaha has struggled going back to the 1970s.
The numbers were part of Thursday's nationwide release of data from the 2020 Census, which will be used to create updated boundaries for political districts, such as congressional and legislative seats.
But numbers also serve to paint a picture of how Omaha and other areas have changed over the past decade.
In the 2010 Census, Omaha's population figure reflected sluggish growth. This time, the decennial Census showed a decade of steady growth.
The stronger population figure has a lot to do with Omaha’s expansion into western Douglas County through annexation.
Throughout her first two terms, Mayor Jean Stothert led six annexation packages that counted in the census and brought in an estimated 37,000 people. After the 2010 Census figure came in lower than expected, then-Mayor Jim Suttle also advanced two large annexations before leaving office.
But Omaha’s population growth goes beyond the gains that officials had estimated from the annexations, indicating some success in drawing people to live in urban Omaha.
Throughout the last decade, Omaha has put significant public and private investment into redeveloping downtown and midtown and offering new housing.
Attracting people to live in established parts of Omaha is another issue where the city has struggled throughout the post-World War II, suburban expansion period.
A strong central city is widely considered crucial to driving the whole metro area as an employment and cultural center. Without a growing population, tax base and investment, other urban centers around the country have spun into decline.
In the 2010 Census results, Omaha had a declining population share of the eight-county metro area, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Cass and Saunders in Nebraska and Pottawattamie, Mills and Harrison in Iowa. After the last decennial count, just 47% of the metro area's population was inside Omaha's city limits — the lowest in the post-war era.
But in the 2020 count, Omaha’s share rose back to more than half of the metro area's population.
jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128, twitter.com/jeffreyrobb