One-vehicle crash on Sorensen Parkway leaves one person dead

A one-vehicle crash early Wednesday on Sorensen Parkway left one person dead.
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash about 3:15 a.m., according to a 911 dispatcher with Douglas County. The crash occurred near 46th Street off Sorensen Parkway.
The name of the person who was killed was not immediately released. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The eastbound lanes of Sorensen Parkway were closed for about three hours during the investigation.

