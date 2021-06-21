OPS school board votes 9-0 to approve pay hike for Superintendent Logan

Logan's annual transportation stipend increases to $12,000, up from $6,000.

Both of those raises come a little more than a year after Logan requested that they either be frozen or cut due to the financial pressures of the pandemic.

Logan declined a 3% pay raise in May 2020, which kept her annual salary at $300,000. She also requested that her transportation stipend be cut from $12,000 to $6,000.

That belt-tightening came as school districts across Nebraska faced uncertainty about the fiscal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. District officials also said the travel allowance was reduced because of limited travel during the pandemic.

Logan’s revised contract will allow her to teach up to one college- or university-level course per semester. She will not need to seek board approval before doing so, though the contract says it should not substantially interfere with her work for OPS.

The new contract reduces the number of accrued but unused vacation days that Logan can request be converted to cash each year from 20 to 10. But the contract also increases the contribution to Logan's tax-sheltered annuity.