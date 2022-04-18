Papillion La Vista officials show off facility aimed at teaching students marketable skills, trades

A new facility for career and technical training in Papillion La Vista Community Schools' reflects a commitment to connecting kids with jobs the economy demands, officials said.

Public schools have focused for decades on sending kids to college, Superintendent Andy Rikli said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.

"That's a good thing. We won't apologize for that," Rikli said. "But we know now more than ever the growing, growing job market for students in the skilled and technical trades."

Officials let the public tour the new facility at Papillion-La Vista High School.

Built with bond money and outfitted with help of donors, the facility aims to give students training in marketable job skills that employers want.

Junior Cameron Sopinski, 17, said she wants to study construction management at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Someday she wants to be the one in charge of getting projects done right — figuring the budget, doing the hiring, ensuring the building passes inspections, the whole shebang.

Inside the new classrooms at Papillion-La Vista High School, she and other students have already been learning to frame houses, put up drywall, weld, install electrical conduit, build robots and more.

The facility opened this semester, but the ribbon-cutting was Monday — a robot driven by a student cut the ribbon.

Both the district's high schools now have facilities where kids can work with new technologies and industry-standard equipment.

Sopinski said she's already had one internship with a civil engineering company and has applied for another this summer.

The coursework has given her a good foundation for the future, she said.

"I've learned so much, and it's been so fun," she said. "I've met a lot of people, and all my instructors are just great people."

Another student in the program, Nathan Rannells of Papillion-La Vista South High, wants to study architecture at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

He's particularly interested in renovating buildings, which he feels would be both challenging and more sustainable than building new ones.

Rannells said he's already had a real-world opportunity designing the renovation of the Twisted Vine in downtown Papillion. His parents own it, he said.

"I did the whole design for the renovation of that, which was kind of my first real experience into the design field and working with contractors and sharing plans," he said.

