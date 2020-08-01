Peace prevails as protesters gather to chalk sidewalks at Omaha Police headquarters

Nearly 40 people gathered on Saturday morning to chalk messages regarding racial injustice and defunding the police on all four sidewalk corners surrounding the Omaha Police Department headquarters.

Just after 11 a.m., protesters at 15th and Howard Streets began writing messages commonly seen in the two months since the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd: "defund the police," "abolish the police," "support police oversight" and "James Scurlock," referring to the 22-year-old Black Omahan who was fatally shot by a bar owner in late May.

“We don’t need more police on the streets,“ said Mark Vondrasek, the event organizer, who was one of 120 protesters arrested last week in downtown Omaha. “We need more funding for housing, healthcare and education.”