Peace prevails as protesters gather to chalk sidewalks at Omaha Police headquarters

Nearly 40 people gathered on Saturday morning to chalk messages regarding racial injustice and defunding the police on all four sidewalk corners surrounding the Omaha Police Department headquarters.
Just after 11 a.m., protesters at 15th and Howard Streets began writing messages commonly seen in the two months since the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd: "defund the police," "abolish the police," "support police oversight" and "James Scurlock," referring to the 22-year-old Black Omahan who was fatally shot by a bar owner in late May.
“We don’t need more police on the streets,“ said Mark Vondrasek, the event organizer, who was one of 120 protesters arrested last week in downtown Omaha. “We need more funding for housing, healthcare and education.”
In a post on its Facebook page on Friday, the Omaha Police Officers Association said Vondrasek and other protest organizers "do not appear to want peaceful protest." In his own post before Saturday's planned chalk protest, Vondrasek, 29, said he was arrested in 2018 for writing messages with chalk at Midtown Crossing, but charges were dropped when the American Civil Liberties Union got involved.
Protesters chalked sidewalk corners south to 15th and Jackson Streets, then east to 14th and Jackson and finally heading back north to 14th and Howard before 11:30 a.m. Fewer than 10 Omaha Police Department officers stood to watch the chalking and the protest ended without incident.
